Assam: Journalist Among 4 Detained on Charges of Cyber Crime in Jagiroad

Amid the cyber crimes being reported in the state, Assam Police on Saturday apprehended a journalist from a local news portal among four individuals in Jagiraod under Morigaon district on suspicion of being involved in illegal activities.
Based on a tip-off, the Jagiroad Police intercepted a suspected vehicle during Naka checking and upon searching the vehicle the police found several incriminating documents including bank papers, mobile phones, and so on.
The police also found some objectionable apps downloaded on the mobile phones of the suspected cybercriminals.
Based on the suspicion of being involved in cyber crimes, the police detained four individuals including the journalist, Javed Khan, and upon questioning they got to know that they were operating from a rental place in Guwahati’s Six Mile area.
Continuing their investigation into the matter, a team of police from Morigaon district reached the rental house and conducted a raid along with the Guwahati Police.
In the raid, the police recovered 281 SIM cards, five mobile phones, a vehicle bearing the registration number AS 01 EE 7686 and objectionable documents.
The police are still investigating the matter following the seizure made in the rental place of the suspected cyber criminals.
The four individuals detained have been identified as – Javed Khan, Ijazul Haque Kader, Shahanur Alam and Asanur Islam.
The Jagiraod Police is investigating the matter under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samiran Baishya of Morigaon Crime Branch.
ASP Baishya informed that they are currently detained at the police station for further questioning and legal action will be initiated in the course of time.