Assam: Mentally-Challenged Girl Gangraped In Morigaon; 3 Held Including Woman

Assam police have arrested a woman and two other men in connection with the rape of a mentally challenged girl at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district.
According to reports, the victim girl was abducted on September 7 earlier this month and was allegedly gang-raped several times. She was held captive for more than two weeks at another woman, Murshida Begum's, house.
Following interrogation, it was revealed that two to three people were involved in the in the heinous crime that took place in her house. The arrested woman along with two other men who were the part of the crime are currently in police custody while searches to nab other suspects are underway.
"For almost 12 to 13 days, the victim was held by the accused, Murshida Begum, in her home, from where the victim was recovered,” said ASP Samiran Baishya.
"A missing case was reported at Morigaon Police Station, and accordingly, we started the investigation. We found the missing woman and accordingly arrested a woman named Murshida Begum from where the victim was recovered in connection with the case," he said.
"During interrogation, the accused woman revealed that there were 2–3 people involved, and we arrested two more accordingly. We produced them in court, and now they're on police remand. During the probe, it was revealed that the victim was molested by two accused persons, and we're trying to find the other accused as well," he said, adding, "The accused was produced before the court."
Further, he informed that the missing report was registered on September 8, and the victim was rescued on September 22.