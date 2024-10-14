Assam: Morigaon Jail Escapee Found Dead in Lahorighat Pond

One of the five undertrial prisoners who escaped from Morigaon District Jail during Durga Puja, was found dead on Monday.
The body of Abdul Rashid was recovered from a pond in Lahorighat. Police are currently investigating whether his death was accidental or if foul play was involved.
The escapees, all booked under the POCSO Act, broke free from the jail in the early hours of October 11, amidst the Durga Puja festivities. Using blankets and bed sheets, they scaled the 20-foot prison walls after breaking the iron rods of their barracks.
While Rashid’s body has been found, the police have intensified the manhunt for the remaining four prisoners: Saifuddin, Jiarul Islam, Nur Islam, and Mafidul.
Following the jailbreak, disciplinary actions were swiftly taken. Morigaon District Jail Jailer Prasanta Saikia was suspended on October 11.
Additionally, Assistant Jailer Nabadeep Lekharu has been transferred to Nagaon Special Jail, and Jail Superintendent Manas Das has been reassigned to Hamren Jail.
In response to the incident, the District Commissioner of Morigaon has ordered a magisterial inquiry. Additional District Magistrate Pallavi Kachary has been tasked with conducting the investigation and is expected to submit her findings promptly to determine the next course of action.
As the search for the remaining fugitives continues, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bring the escapees to justice.