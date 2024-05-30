Assam: Morigaon Police Arrest Four in Axis Bank Credit Card Cyber Scam

The cybercriminals opened online bank accounts using forged PAN and Aadhar cards and strategically applied for loans through various online platforms such as Kiwi, Piramal Housing and Finance, and L&T Finance. By submitting fake documents and mobile numbers, they secured loan approvals from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The illicitly obtained funds were then transferred to various accounts using UPI, with a portion used for online shopping and other digital transactions.