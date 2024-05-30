Assam: Morigaon Police Arrest Four in Axis Bank Credit Card Cyber Scam
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Morigaon police have once again taken action against cyber criminals. In a recent raid led by Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya, four cybercriminals were apprehended.
These individuals were involved in scams using Axis Bank credit cards to defraud common people by taking loans and convincing others to do the same. The arrested cybercriminals are now in police custody.
On May 15, the Morigaon Police Crime Branch detained 14 individuals engaged in illegal cyber activities across various locations in Assam, including Laharighat, Bhuragaon, Moirabari, and Guwahati. The coordinated operation, which began at 1 AM, exposed a sophisticated network of cybercriminals impacting victims beyond the state.
Investigations revealed that the criminals obtained PAN numbers through a deceptive website, "https://www.mastersindia.co/gst-number-search-by-name-and-pan/". They used these details to create fake Aadhar cards at local Aadhar Enrolment Centers by submitting counterfeit documents. The criminals exploited Chinese editing apps like PAN Creator, available on the Google Play Store, to fabricate forged PAN cards, which were then used to generate fake Aadhar cards.
The cybercriminals opened online bank accounts using forged PAN and Aadhar cards and strategically applied for loans through various online platforms such as Kiwi, Piramal Housing and Finance, and L&T Finance. By submitting fake documents and mobile numbers, they secured loan approvals from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The illicitly obtained funds were then transferred to various accounts using UPI, with a portion used for online shopping and other digital transactions.