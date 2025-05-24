Assam: Morigaon Police Crackdown on Bangladeshis Leads to Multiple Arrests

The Morigaon police in Assam have launched a major operation targeting suspected Bangladeshi nationals in the district, resulting in several arrests across different police station areas.

Advertisment

According to unofficial sources, the judiciary has confirmed that the detained foreigners are Bangladeshis.

The arrests were made in the following police jurisdictions within the Morigaon district:

2 arrested in the Morigaon Police Station area

1 arrested in the Lahorighat Police Station area

2 arrested in the Mikirbheta Police Station area

1 arrested in the Jagiroad Police Station area

2 arrested in the Dharamtul Police Station area

1 arrested in the Mayong Police Station area

As of now, Morigaon police have not formally disclosed detailed information about the ongoing operation or the identities of those detained.

This police action reflects increased vigilance against illegal immigration and cross-border activities in Assam.

Also Read: BSF Apprehends Five Bangladeshi Nationals Along India-Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya