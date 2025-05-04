BSF Apprehends Five Bangladeshi Nationals Along India-Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya

In a major crackdown on illegal infiltration, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the international border into India. These actions were part of BSF’s ongoing efforts to curb trans-border crimes and enhance border security.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops of the 193rd Battalion launched a special operation in the East Khasi Hills district and intercepted two individuals from Sunamganj District of Bangladesh. During interrogation, the duo admitted to crossing the border in search of employment opportunities in India. Both were later handed over to Police Station Dangar for further legal proceedings.

In a separate operation, vigilant troops of the 50th Battalion detected suspicious movement near the international border in West Garo Hills. Swift action led to the apprehension of three Bangladeshi nationals hailing from Pabna, Sherpur, and Kishoreganj districts. On further inquiry, it was revealed that the trio had previously worked as tailors in a garment factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They were subsequently handed over to Mahendraganj Police Station for necessary legal action.

