Assam: Morigaon Youth Assaulted Before Abduction, Rescued By Cops

A group of miscreants who arrived in a car, abducted a youth and took him away in Assam's Morigaon. The shocking incident occurred on Thursday and the police soon nabbed two of the accused.
After receiving information about the incident, Morigaon Police launched an operation immediately and managed to track down the abducted youth. He was rescued by the police who nabbed two members of the gang in the operation.
The incident was reported from Morigaon town centre. The victim youth was sitting inside his car when four miscreants came in another car and started assaulting him. The assailants then put the victim in their car and drove away from the scene.
The victim's car had registration number AS 01 FY 9078, while the accused abductors arrived in the car bearing registration AS 01 FZ 4014, the police said.
They launched an operation and located the victim to nearby Sidhabari village. Subsequently, they went there to rescue the victim youth when two members of the gang were also present. They were nabbed by the police and are currently undergoing interrogation.
The police have kept the investigations ongoing in the matter and are looking for the remaining accused. More details are awaited.