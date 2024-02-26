Assam: PETA Appeal Stops Unauthorized Buffalo Fights In Morigaon

In a major victory for the well-being of animals, an unauthorized buffalo fighting event scheduled to take place in Chikabori, Morigaon, was stopped on February 25. This action was taken following a request from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to the local authorities in Morigaon, Assam.
This comes after PETA India filed a temporary application, referring to a High Court ruling dated February 6. The court had ordered the rigorous implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Assam state government, essentially prohibiting all buffalo fights after January 25, 2024.
"PETA India commends the district commissioner and superintendent of police of Morigaon for promptly addressing our complaint and taking action to prevent the buffalo fight in Chikabori, thereby sparing animals suffering," stated PETA India Advocacy Associate Tushar Kol. He encouraged the community to notify the authorities about any unlawful fights and expressed optimism for a complete prohibition of such events.
Recent events have brought focus to the inherent cruelty in these activities. In the past week, Raha police and Nagaon Sadar police filed two FIRs after receiving complaints from PETA India. The reports detailed brutal treatment of buffaloes during unauthorized fights in Raha Koroiguri and Kasomari.
The investigations uncovered shocking abuse of animals, including the beating of buffaloes and subjecting them to distressing conditions to provoke fights. Similar investigations into bulbul bird fights revealed the illegal capture and mistreatment of protected wild birds.
PETA India's writ petitions to the Gauhati High Court argue for a complete prohibition of buffalo and bulbul fights, citing violations of central laws and the inherent cruelty of these practices.