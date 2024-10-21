Morigaon

Assam: Policeman Apprehended By Locals In Morigaon Over Alleged Affair

A team of officials from the Morigaon Sadar police station reached the scene of incident after the enraged locals had apprehended Ali. However, they were attacked by a section of the villagers when the reached.
Assam: Policeman Apprehended By Locals In Morigaon Over Alleged Affair
Assam: Policeman Apprehended By Locals In Morigaon Over Alleged Affair
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Villagers apprehended a police jawan demanding action against him for allegedly having an illicit affair in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday. When a police team reached the scene, it was attacked by enraged locals.

Ushar Ali, a Naik (AB) of Assam police, was accused of being in an extra-marital relationship. The incident came to the fore from Manipur village under Bhurbandha Tehsil in the Marigaon district.

A team of officials from the Morigaon Sadar police station reached the scene of incident after the enraged locals had apprehended Ali. However, they were attacked by a section of the villagers when the reached.

Following the commotion, the police detained a woman from the scene. More details are awaited.

Assam: Policeman Apprehended By Locals In Morigaon Over Alleged Affair
Assam: Man Arrested for Unprovoked Attack on Jorhat Police Constable
Assam
Morigaon
Policeman

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
morigaon>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/morigaon/assam-policeman-apprehended-by-locals-in-morigaon-over-alleged-affair
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com