Assam: Policeman Apprehended By Locals In Morigaon Over Alleged Affair

Villagers apprehended a police jawan demanding action against him for allegedly having an illicit affair in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday. When a police team reached the scene, it was attacked by enraged locals.
Ushar Ali, a Naik (AB) of Assam police, was accused of being in an extra-marital relationship. The incident came to the fore from Manipur village under Bhurbandha Tehsil in the Marigaon district.
A team of officials from the Morigaon Sadar police station reached the scene of incident after the enraged locals had apprehended Ali. However, they were attacked by a section of the villagers when the reached.
Following the commotion, the police detained a woman from the scene. More details are awaited.