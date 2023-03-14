Assam: Suspected Cyber Criminal Nabbed With Over 400 SIM Cards In Morigaon

Morigaon police on Tuesday night seized a large amount of SIM cards and apprehended one suspected cyber-criminal in connection to it.

A total of 438 SIM cards were seized during a raid that was conducted at a house located at Moirabari area of the district.

A team of police conducted the raid based on specific information and made the seizure.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mafiqul Islam.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Last year in December, Morigaon police apprehended two dreaded cyber criminals and seized a large amount of objectionable items from their possession.

The arrested duo were identified as Abdul Ajiz and Abdul Mazit. They were nabbed during an operation conducted based on intelligence inputs.

During the search, police recovered a total of 262 sim cards, 31 ATM cards, 9 pancards, 8 voter ID cards and one cheque book.

Police also recovered a printer, five mobile phones, two laptops and a Wifi device from their possession.

It is learned that the duo, who are siblings, carried out illegal cyber activities from their residence located at Mikirbheta area of the district.