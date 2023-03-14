Unfortunate that Teachers Involved in Paper Leak: Ranoj Pegu

Reacting on the uproar that took place due to the recent general science paper leak in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2023, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said that it is very unfortunate to hear that teachers are also a part of such scam.

After various discussions over the matter, Ranoj Pegu commented on the paper leak case.

The minister stated that the entire matter is being investigated properly.

“Have to wait patiently for an outcome, police investigation on, it’s unfortunate that students and teachers part of this, request all people who have information to submit before police, SEBA is a board they will take all actions needed, HSLC exam suspended on specific grounds,” the minister said.

Pegu further said that Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has improved under Ramesh Jain and he is in charge of the reforms.

Defending the system which was allegedly accused of ruining the future of students Pegu said that recruitment and TET exams are being conducted smoothly.

“It is unfortunate that teachers and students are involved in question paper leaks. Someone may have done all these to destroy SEBA. Investigation will make it all clear,” he added.

Moreover, Former SEBA Chairman, Shantikam Hazarika has been requested to provide all the information to the police.

Earlier, the All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) and several other organizations at a press conference on Monday demanded a proper CBI enquiry into the matter of cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in HSLC examination.

The organization lambasted Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu for the cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in HSLC examination.

The press conference was addressed by AASU’S Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya at Swahid Bhawan in Guwahati today.

In view of the same, AASU has demanded the dissolution of the SEBA and also the arrest of the examination controller.

They have also called for a reform in the SEBA leadership, asking for a prominent educationalist to take the mantle.