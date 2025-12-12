Assam: Tiwa Organizations Stage Protest in Morigaon, Demands Sixth Schedule Inclusion

Four Tiwa organisations in Morigaon came together to organise a protest in the town today. The joint initiative was led by the All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), Tiwa Yuva Chatra Parishad (TYCP), All Tiwa Protection Committee (ATPC), Belt block and Land Protection Association.

Participants raised slogans demanding timely elections for the Tiwa Autonomous Council, inclusion of the Tiwa community under the Sixth Schedule, and greater recognition of their rights, creating a charged and vocal atmosphere in the city.

In addition to the public protest, the leadership of the participating organisations submitted a memorandum containing eight key demands to the Assam Governor, Chief Minister, Minister of Tribal Development, Minister of Water Resources, and the State Tribal Development Commission through the Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon.

The memorandum highlighted issues, including the timely conduct of Tiwa Autonomous Council elections, Sixth Schedule inclusion for the Tiwa community, and opposition to the ST Classification of six Communities.

