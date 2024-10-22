Assam: Two Held With 75 Kg Ganja In Morigaon

Assam Police on Monday conducted a successful operation in Morigaon district, seizing approximately 75 kgs of illicit ganja and apprehending two individuals.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul Amin and Qazimuddin, who were found in possession of the drug. The operation took place in the Bhuragaon region, where the estimated market value of the confiscated ganja is reported to be in lakhs.
The police have registered a case against the duo under relevant sections at Bhuragaon Police Station, with an investigation underway to uncover further linkages in this drug trafficking case.
Recently, Assam police seized 14 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh during a raid at the residence of a suspected drug dealer, identified as Hirak Jyoti Bharali.
During the operation, police seized the ganja, a mobile phone, and a scooter bearing registration AS25 V 1913.