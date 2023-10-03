BJP Leader Accused of Pressuring Assam Police in Nellie over Minor Kidnapping Case!

At a time when the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come down heavily on individuals involved in child marriage, a BJP leader and his son have been accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl in Nellie under the Morigaon district of Assam.
According to the complainant (mother of the victim girl), Kankan Das, son of Naren Das (BJP Leader), forcibly eloped with the underage girl one month ago and has been missing since then.
Following this, an FIR was lodged by the mother of the victim girl at the Nellie police outpost; however, the victim’s mother accused the Nellie police officials were playing into the hands of the BJP leader Naren Das and thus, they have not preceded further with the case.
Narrating her ordeal before the media on Tuesday, the victim’s mother said, “My daughter was abducted by BJP leader Naren Das’s son Kankan Das last month. I am not sure if they are into a relationship. My daughter is minor and was studying in tenth standard. She was supposed to sit for her matriculation exam next year. But, she is not with me now. I lodged the FIR last month and since then I have been visiting the Nellie police station, but, no results. The police authorities informed me that they were tracing her whereabouts and searching for her phone records, until lately, when the second officer-in-charge indicated that he and his subordinates are being pressured by the BJP leader and hence will be unable to assist her. I am helpless now and with no other option left, I thought to approach the media for help.”
The victim’s mother also stressed that the BJP leader is directly involved in helping his son to elope with her minor daughter.