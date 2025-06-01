Cattle Theft in Assam: Truck Set on Fire, 3 Thieves Nabbed by Locals

A major cattle theft incident in Mayong’s Borkurani area led to high tension late last night, as angry locals set a truck on fire after catching suspected thieves red-handed. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 02 DC 5220, was reportedly used by the gang to transport stolen cattle.

The incident occurred in the early hours when eight cows were stolen from Kapoujari village while the owners were asleep. Alert villagers tracked down the thieves and managed to catch three of them. The accused were publicly confronted and thrashed in the presence of police officials before being taken into custody.

According to sources, the gang had been creating panic in the region for a long time with repeated cattle thefts. The arrested individuals—Mainul, Rafiqul, and Asadul—hail from the Kusiani and Sidhaguri areas. Two other accused, identified as Babu and Musharaf, are currently absconding.

Locals have alleged that the same group has been involved in multiple cattle-lifting cases, spreading fear in rural Morigaon. In response to the unrest, additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

