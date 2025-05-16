Cattle Smuggling Ring Busted: Jogighopa Route Exposed, Khumtai Youths Held

The cattle mafia appears to have become active once again in Lower Assam, with the illegal supply of hundreds of cattle continuing unabated. Reports indicate that large numbers of cattle are being smuggled daily through the Jogighopa river route, raising serious concerns over the effectiveness of existing enforcement measures.

From Oudubi in Jogighopa, cattle are transported using engine-powered boats via the Champabati and Brahmaputra rivers. These boats reportedly pass behind the local police check post in Oudubi, enabling smugglers to evade detection. Sources say cattle are being procured from various locations before being smuggled across state borders.

Despite ongoing surveillance and intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies, illegal cattle trafficking remains rampant in the region. The persistent smuggling has cast doubt on the enforcement of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, with increasing public demand for stricter ground-level action and accountability.

In a related development, Khumtai police arrested four individuals while they were allegedly attempting to sell stolen cattle. The accused have been identified as Himanshu Shekhar Gogoi, Partha Pratim Gogoi, Taijuddin Ali, and Azaruddin Ali, all young men hailing from reputed families. Their involvement in the cattle theft has triggered sharp reactions in the local community, with many questioning what led them to commit such an act.

Based on a complaint lodged by Kamal Kurmi, a case under Sections 24/25, 303(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Khumtai Police Station. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

