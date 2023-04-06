Assam: Morigaon Gram Panchayat Secy Arrested on Bribery Charges

In less than 12 hours, the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption made another arrest in Assam’s Morigaon on Thursday.

The anti-corruption cell arrested a gram panchayat secretary identified as Mukut Chandra Kumar employed in Lahkarghat Gram Panchayat.

Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting a demanded bribe amounting to Rs. 30,000 from the complainant for releasing cheque for house repairing work.

The official handle of the vigilance cell tweeted, “Drive against corruption continues. Today a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Mukut Ch Kumar, Secretary, Lahkarghat GP, after he accepted a part of demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing cheque for house repairing work.”