Assam: Morigaon Gram Panchayat Secy Arrested on Bribery Charges

In less than 12 hours, the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption made another arrest in Assam’s Morigaon on Thursday.
The anti-corruption cell arrested a gram panchayat secretary identified as Mukut Chandra Kumar employed in Lahkarghat Gram Panchayat.
Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting a demanded bribe amounting to Rs. 30,000 from the complainant for releasing cheque for house repairing work.
The official handle of the vigilance cell tweeted, “Drive against corruption continues. Today a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Mukut Ch Kumar, Secretary, Lahkarghat GP, after he accepted a part of demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing cheque for house repairing work.”
Last night, the anti-corruption cell apprehended a Sub Inspector while accepting bribe money in Assam’s Nagaon on Wednesday night.
According to sources, the anti corruption cell had carried out a late evening operation during which the SI of Nagaon Police Station was caught red-handed while he was accepting demanded bribe amounting to Rs. 15,000 from the complainant for giving him relief in an old pending case.
The SI was identified as Suruzul Haque who had only a month to retire from his job.