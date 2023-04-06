SI Held on Bribery Charges in Assam's Nagaon

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a Sub Inspector while accepting bribe money in Assam’s Nagaon on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the anti corruption cell carried out a late evening operation during which the SI of Nagaon Police Station was caught red-handed while he was accepting demanded bribe amounting to Rs. 15,000 from the complainant for giving him relief in an old pending case.

The SI has been identified as Suruzul Haque who had only a month to retire from his job.

The vigilance cell took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, “In a late evening Ops, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and apprehended Sub Inspector(UB) Suruzul Haque of Nagaon PS after he accepted a part of demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in old pending case.”