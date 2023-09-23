Morigaon Murder: Man Arrested For Killing Wife

In a significant development, the husband of the woman who was killed in front of her month-old child was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Friday.
According to sources, the husband, identified as Pinku Nath, killed his wife in front of their month-old child the night before her body was found inside the residence.
A police official informed, "A murder case was reported a few days back and today we have arrested one person in connection with the horrific crime. The accused is none other than the husband of the deceased woman. Earlier, we received information about him being involved in domestic violence against his wife. After gathering information about such incidents, we have arrested him and further probe is on before the filing of charge sheet. He is currently in our custody for ten days."
"Although he is denying his involvement in the act, based on the information from the neighbours and a few evidences, we suspect that he is involved," he said.
Earlier, reports emerged that she was allegedly raped and murdered, but the police have denied it. He said, "The post-mortem examination does not reveal any evidences of rape."
It may be mentioned that on September 19, reports emerged that the mother of a one-month-old baby was murdered by unidentified miscreants at her residence. The incident was reported from Pasatia area in the district, the residents of whom have demanded urgent action against the perpetrators.
After the incident, the police reached the spot and begun a probe into the matter.