Morigaon Police Detain 20 in Cyber Crime Crackdown

Morigaon police on Tuesday night detained as many as 20 individuals for their alleged involvement in cyber crime activities.
Sources revealed that police teams from Laharighat and Moirabari police stations conducted late night raids at 15 locations and subsequently made the arrests.
During the operation, the police recovered a number of Aadhar Cards, PAN Cards, SIM Cards, Mobile phones and a laptop.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the apprehended individuals.
Last month in Guwahati, the Chandmari police chased down and nabbed two accused in the massive cyber crime case unearthed in the city. The two accused who were nabbed by the police today were identified by the police as Mahendra Shaan and Rajdweep Sadana.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the duo is associates of another accused in the matter, Rajen Sidana.
Those detained by the police are also linked to operating the illegal call centre out of Subansiri Apartment in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam locality, which made headlines back then.