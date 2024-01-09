Morigaon Restauranter Dies Bizarrely In Bee Attack

A Morigaon based businessman in Assam tragically passed away after being stung by bees in a bizarre incident on Tuesday.
Initial reports from Morigaon where the incident took place suggested that the man was rushed for immediate medical attention, however, he could not be saved.
The deceased Morigaon resident was identified as one Deepak Nandi, alias Madhu. According to the information received, he ran a restaurant of which he was the owner.
The incident took place earlier in the day as Nandi, who was out for some work near the Swahid Bhavan in Morigaon, was suddenly attacked by a large swarm of bees.
He was repeatedly stung and was experiencing excruciating pain when he was found and rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital. However, hospital authorities informed that Deepak Nandi died while undergoing treatment there.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that this was not the first instance with several people being attacked by bees from a massive bee hive that has come up in the area recently.
The local residents mentioned that there was no action taken by the Morigaon administration even after repeated intimation about the matter. Negligence, they said, led to the death of Nandi.