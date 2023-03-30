Six HSLC Candidates Expelled from Exam Hall in Assam’s Morigaon

At least six candidates appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for General Science subject have been expelled from the center in Assam’s Morigaon district on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at a secondary school examination centre in Moirabari where the students were barred from appearing for the examination.

It is established that the students were found to have misconducted in the examination hall which compelled the authorities to take the decision barring them to appear for the exam.

It may be mentioned that the rescheduled General Science examination of the HSLC examination in Assam, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) was held today.

The examination had to be rescheduled in light of the controversy over question paper leak incidents. The question paper of the General Science (C3) subject had reportedly been leaked and was made available to a section of candidates before the exam.

In a swift action following the news, SEBA released a notification informing that the examination was cancelled.

Later on Assam education minister took to twitter to reassure students that a new date will be announced soon. He asked students not to “panic or feel disheartened”.

On March 13, SEBA released a notification informing about the new date for the General Science examination.

In the aftermath of the question paper leak, a massive crackdown was launched by Assam Police to bring those involved to justice. This resulted in several arrests including both students and teachers.