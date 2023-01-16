Assam: Traveller Carrying 17 Devotees Rams Into Parked Truck in Morigaon

A traveller carrying 17 devotees belonging to the same family rammed into a parked truck due to low visibility on Monday morning in Assam’s Morigaon district.

According to sources, the devotees were returning from Parshuram Kund when the incident occurred.

All the injured devotees were immediately rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital.

The injured devotees who were admitted at the hospital have been identified as Krishna Maya, Bhagirathi, Devi Maya, Bhadrita Devi, Nirmala Adhikari, Indra Prasad, Gobin Acharya, Nikita Upadhya and Namita Upadhya.

Meanwhile, one devotee succumbed to injuries after admitting at the hospital and another died on his way to Guwahati for advance treatment. The deceased have been identified as Gopal Adhikari and Suman Sharma.