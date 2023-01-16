Have Not Rescued Anyone Alive from Plane Crash Site: Nepal Army

The Nepal Army on Monday informed that they couldn't rescue anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in the central resort city of Pokhara.

An army spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari said, "We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site."

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Nepal's Pokhara. 72 people, including five Indians, on board, are feared to be dead. The search and rescue operation is due to resume with the dawn.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following Sunday's aircraft crash in Pokhara.

Dahal has directed the country's home ministry, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.