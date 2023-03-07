Assam: Two Critically Injured in Clash Between 2 Clans in Morigaon

At least two persons sustained grievous injuries during a clash between two clans in Assam’s Morigaon district.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Moirabari where the two groups started a fight over a piece of land.

During the fight, as many as 10 people, including women, sustained injuries. The injured have been identified as Gulzar Hussain, Dilawar Hussain, Mustafa Ahmed, Akibur Rahman, Nekibur Rahman, Hajera Khatun, Yasmina Khatun, Ramisha Khatun, Kulsuma Khatun, Sashmina Khatun.

They were immediately rushed to Moirabari Civil Health Care for treatment.

Meanwhile, the two critically injured were referred to Nagaon Civil Hospital in critical condition for advance treatment.

Speaking to media, a police said, “At around 9.30 today, few injured people came to our police station to inform us about the incident. We transported the injured ones to the hospital for treatment. We came to know that the fight was regarding a land-related issue. At present, no FIR has been launched. Once they file and FIR, we will start our investigation into the matter.”

Last month, as many as eight people including a woman, got severe injuries during a clash between two clans near Kalhi in Boko.

The clash took place between two men named Huksaan Ali and Lalchan Ali.

The two men started to fight for the piece of land. Thereafter, the companions of both the men got involved and started fighting against each other.

The injured were rushed to Boko Hospital. Few of them were referred to GMCH for advanced treatment.