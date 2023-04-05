Most Clauses of Third Bodo Accord, 2020 Implemented: Centre

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai while issuing a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, stated that most of the clauses of the third Bodo accord, 2020 have been implemented.

Nityanand Rai was responding to a query from United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) MP Rwngwra Narzary.

The clauses include the surrender of 1,615 cadres along with arms and ammunition, setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Council and the creation of a separate Welfare of Bodoland Department to deal with matters relating to councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution including Bodo Territorial Council (BTC).

Rai said, “A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed between Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of Bodo Groups on 27.01.2020 to end decades old Bodo crisis. Most of the clauses of MoS have been implemented which include surrender of 1615 cadres along with arms and ammunition, setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Council; establishment of a separate Directorate of Bodo Medium Schools; creation of a separate Welfare of Bodoland Department to deal with matters relating to councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution including Bodo Territorial Council (BTC), etc.”

"Illustrative lists have been appended at Annexure-II, III & IV of MoS which include Central University, North- East Regional Institute of Medical Science, National Institute of Technology etc. A Joint Monitoring Committee constituted with representatives of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Assam, BTC and Bodo organizations, monitors the implementation of MoS on regular basis,” Minister of State for Home Affairs further said.