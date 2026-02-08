‘Most Flop Press Conference’: Gaurav Gogoi Fires Back at CM Sarma Allegations

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent press conference, in which Sarma alleged that Gaurav Gogoi had links with influential Pakistani individuals. Both leaders dismissed the claims as baseless and criticised the CM’s handling of the issue.

Gaurav Gogoi took to social media to ridicule the press meet, calling it the “most flop press conference of the century.” In his tweet, he wrote, “I pity the journalists from Delhi and Assam who had to suffer the most flop press conference of the century. This was worse than a C-grade cinema. Most mindless and bogus points offered by the so-called political shrewd Chief Minister. This SuperFlop is in contrast to our #XomoyParivartanYatra, which has been a hit in uncovering the 12,000 bighas of land occupied by the Chief Minister and his family members.”

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi also dismissed the press meet as meaningless, stating that it lasted only 45 minutes and produced nothing substantial. “If Gaurav Gogoi is arrested, then the case is serious; if it is sent to the Centre, then it will only be a ‘Beharbari Outpost’ serial!” he remarked, suggesting that the CM’s claims were politically motivated and lacked credibility.

