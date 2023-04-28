Mother, 2 Kids Killed By Speeding Train In Assam; Suicide Suspected

The deceased woman has been identified as one Dutami Kullu, a resident of Phuhurabari village in Mazbat.

The incident took place near Gerubari village between railgate no 41 and 42. The woman and her two kids were hit by a Rangia-bound train, sources informed.

Meanwhile, locals suspect that the woman committed suicide by jumping infront of the speeding train along with her two kids, however, the exact reason is yet to be established.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

Earlier this month, a couple was killed on the spot after being hit by a train at Banderdewa in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The incident occurred when the duo were trying to cross the railway bridge at the Gabhoru Tunijan Rail Crossing at Laluk.

The local residents identified the duo as Chandrakanta Saikia (45) and Suwala Saikia (38). They were daily wage workers residing in Gabhoru Tunijan area.