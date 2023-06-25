Mother-Daughter Duo Killed in Lightning Strike in Assam’s Tinsukia

Amid heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms in the state, a mother and her daughter were killed after being struck by lightning in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday.
The incident took place at Tinhuti village under Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Mamon Pange and Janmoti Pange.
Although, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals, however, resident doctors declared them brought dead.
Additionally, the state is already experiencing flood crisis since last couple of weeks along with incessant rainfall activities across various locations.
On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Thunderstorms and lightning activity at isolated places over the Northeast including Assam for the next five days. However, the day temperature is very likely to be above normal by (2-4)°C over Assam for next two days, it said.
From Day 3, IMD predicted heavy rainfall activity at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram.
While on Day 4 and Day 5, IMD suspected that there would be heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. 2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.