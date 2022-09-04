Mother-Son Arrested for Drug Smuggling in Assam’s Nagaon

In a shocking incident, a mother was found to be involved with her son in drug smuggling in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The mother-son duo, identified as Jahidur Rahman and Junmoni Begum, hails from Mikirbheta in Morigaon district.

According to sources, Jahidur and Junmoni were on scooty and on their way to Mikirbheta when they were intercepted by the police in Jajori area of Nagaon.

Jajori Police conducted an operation led by Officer-in-Charge Tushar Jyoti Bora and the mother-son duo were arrested.

Meanwhile, the police seized 30 containers filled with drugs weighing 3.40 grams from their possession.

They have launched a probe and the duo is further interrogated.