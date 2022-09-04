Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry Killed in Road Accident

Former chairman of Tata sons, Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Palghar in Maharashtra on Sunday, police officials informed.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car.

“The accident took place around 3:15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya River. It seems an accident,” the police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was the chairman of Tata Group, an Indian business conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016. He was made chairman on the basis of his representation from Shapoorji Palonji Group, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons.

He joined the Board of Tata Sons in 2006 after his father Pallonji Mistry, a construction tycoon and chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, retired. On October 24, 2016, the board of Tata Sons (the group's holding company) voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman.