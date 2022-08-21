Moving Truck Catches Fire in Assam’s Hojai

A moving dumper truck caught fire in the middle of the road in Hojai district of Assam on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the Salbagan area of Dabaka.

The truck, bearing the registration number AS 09 AC 8981, was en route Dabaka from Diphu when it caught fire.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The incident caused heavy traffic congestion which stranded hundreds of vehicles on the National Highway 6.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the fire brigade arrived an hour late after the incident.