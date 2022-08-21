Assam

Moving Truck Catches Fire in Assam’s Hojai

According to sources, the incident occurred at the Salbagan area of Dabaka.
Truck catches fire in the middle of NH 6 in Assam's Hojai
Truck catches fire in the middle of NH 6 in Assam's Hojai
Pratidin Time

A moving dumper truck caught fire in the middle of the road in Hojai district of Assam on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the Salbagan area of Dabaka.

The truck, bearing the registration number AS 09 AC 8981, was en route Dabaka from Diphu when it caught fire.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The incident caused heavy traffic congestion which stranded hundreds of vehicles on the National Highway 6.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the fire brigade arrived an hour late after the incident.

Also Read
Mizoram CM Tenders Apology after Daughter Assaults Doctor
Fire
National Highway
Dabaka
moving truck

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com