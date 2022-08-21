Mizoram CM Tenders Apology after Daughter Assaults Doctor

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga publicly apologized for his daughter's inappropriate behaviour towards a doctor of the state.

CM Zoramthanga, through social media said, “We have nothing to justify or defend ourselves on the unbecoming behaviour of our daughter against the doctor. We tender an abject apology to the doctor and the public.”

The apology comes after as many as 800 doctors protested on Saturday condemning an alleged assault on a doctor by Zoramthanga’s daughter Milari Chhangte.

The doctors were associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The member of IMA wore black badges throughout the day in their workplaces as a mark of protest against the assault.

According to sources, it is alleged that Milari visited a clinic on Wednesday to consult from Aizawl-based dermatologist Dr. Zonuna. However, Zonuna refused to check as she did not make any prior appointment and was asked to schedule an appointment like others.

In the CCTV footage, Chhangte was seen hitting the doctor with her bare hands. She was also seen screaming at the doctor until the security guards led her away.