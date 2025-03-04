MP Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Assam CM of Undermining Assembly’s Sanctity

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of degrading the sanctity of the Assembly and the dignity of the Chief Minister’s chair.

Speaking at an executive meeting of the Sarupathar Block Congress Office on Tuesday, Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led government has failed to address pressing public concerns and is instead resorting to propaganda to cover up its shortcomings. He asserted that while the BJP engages in political rhetoric, the Congress remains committed to tackling real issues affecting the people.

Referring to a recent Assembly debate, Gogoi criticized CM Sarma for tactfully responding to a question about gifting gold ornaments to Rakesh Paul at his wedding, calling it an insult to the sanctity of the Assembly and the Chief Minister’s position.

The meeting also witnessed a chaotic moment when Amrit Kumar Burhagohain, a new Congress entrant considered close to state Congress president Bhupen Borah, attempted to enter the party office with his supporters while raising slogans. The situation turned disorderly, prompting calls for maintaining decorum. Though order was restored, the incident once again underscored internal divisions within the Congress in Sarupathar.

