MP Gaurav Gogoi Calls Out BJP’s ‘Pattern of Misogyny’, Cites Remarks by PM & Others

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial remark on women allegedly made during a panchayat election campaign. Gogoi accused the CM of disrespecting women, saying, “He should have apologized, but didn’t. Why is he so arrogant that he believes he can say anything against the women of Assam without consequences?”

Referring to Sarma’s alleged statement that women had to “compromise their dignity” to secure government jobs during Congress rule, Gogoi said the remark had deeply hurt the dignity of countless women serving in various government posts. “Many of them are now ashamed. They are being eyed with suspicion in their own villages. Such comments are disgraceful and dishonour our mothers, sisters, and daughters,” Gogoi said.

The Congress MP further accused the BJP of consistently targeting women through derogatory remarks. He cited past incidents where senior BJP leaders made controversial statements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as a “jersey cow” and calling late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a “gungi gudiya.”

He also highlighted other instances, such as BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra blaming women for not showing bravery during the Pahalgam terror attack and Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah allegedly targeting Col Sofia Qureshi by associating her with terrorists. “Despite these disgraceful comments, the party’s top leadership continues to remain silent, and no action has been taken,” Gogoi added.

Calling for the empowerment of women, Gogoi reminded the public of the crucial role played by women during India’s freedom movement, saying, “Our sisters once formed village defence parties to fight British forces. Today, they are being asked to remain silent just because they receive some monthly government benefits?”

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma, while defending his controversial remark, stated that he was merely quoting from the Biplab Sarma Committee report. However, Gogoi insisted that the CM’s words have caused irreparable damage to the dignity and self-respect of women across Assam.

