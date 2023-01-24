MP Gaurav Gogoi Reacts on Constituency Delimitation in Assam

Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi while taking a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Chief Minister feels concerned and insecure if he doesn’t see his name enough in newspapers or other featured channels. There are two victims in one bullet in the constituency delimitation as there is a syndicate of neo-BJP in Assam.

Even if AIDUF, Union Minister Kiren Rijiu or any other party comes together, it is impossible to defeat the Congress in Kaliabar constituency, Gogoi added. The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has started the constituency delimitation process to protect the new BJP by kicking out the old BJP in order to save him, Gogoi claimed.

The MP however alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma took the decision himself without consulting old BJP workers. He said the BJP is running a syndicate government in Assam. Meanwhile, Gogoi said the Chief Minister has hunted two in one bullet in the constituency delimitation process and termed it as a conspiracy to destroy the constituencies of ministers and MLAs who are not with the Chief Minister.