Jio 5G Rolled Out To 50 More Cities

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced that the 5G services have been launched in 50 more cities. The business described it as the largest-ever launch of its services and claimed that Jio’s 5G service are currently accessible in 184 cities.

According to the corporation, Jio true 5G will be available starting from today in three more states and Union territories, namely Goa, Haryana and Pondicherry. Om Birla, the speaker of the Lok Sabha and Anil Vij, the Home Minister for home affairs for Haryana, will both inaugurate the service in Kota.

Because every Jio user should experience the game changing advantage of Jio true 5G technology, in the New Year 2023, the company has accelerated the pace and intensity of the True 5G rollout across the country and the benefits and fun will be available in the whole country.

For the ongoing assistance in effort to digitize every nation, the spokesperson ushered gratification to the various state governments. However, the introduction of the 5G services as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as of 1st October 2022, coincided with the declaration that the technology application goes beyond only providing lightening fast internet access.