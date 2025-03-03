MP Gaurav Gogoi Yet to Deny ₹3 Lakh Wedding Gift Claim: Assam CM at Assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday once again raised the issue of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wedding gift in the Assembly, questioning why the MP has not denied allegations that Rakesh Paul gifted jewelry worth ₹3 lakh at his wedding.

“It has been 20 days since Biplab Kumar Sharma’s report was published, yet Gaurav Gogoi has not refuted the claims,” Sarma said. He further stated that the government has already written to the Income Tax Department regarding the matter.

Drawing a comparison, the CM remarked, “There has been extensive reporting on Akhil Gogoi, but not on Gaurav Gogoi, because Akhil comes from a humble background.” He also demanded that Assam Congress publicly apologize for appointing Rakesh Paul, particularly to the unemployed youth of the state.

CM Highlights APSC Probe and Opposition’s Stand

Sarma asserted that the government is conducting inquiries into all irregularities, but some have accused them of shielding certain officials. “If necessary, we are ready to take the matter to the Supreme Court,” he added.

He highlighted that 39 officials have been dismissed, marking an unprecedented action in Assam, and none of them have been reinstated. However, he warned that any wrong decision could impact innocent individuals.

Meanwhile, the opposition took conflicting stands on BK Sharma’s report. While Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah dismissed it, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia demanded its presentation in the Assembly.

Saikia also criticized the government, saying he was not satisfied with the CM’s response on APSC recruitment irregularities and demanded the implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

Akhil Gogoi Alleges Fake Encounters, Questions CM’s Stand

Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi leveled fresh allegations against the BJP government, claiming that 72 people have been killed in fake encounters, while 221 others were injured, making a total of 293 people who have been shot at.

Calling the day an “unfortunate one,” he reiterated that the government was unwilling to cancel the 2013-14 APSC recruitments because the list allegedly includes individuals close to the Chief Minister.

He also raised questions about the repeated court appearances of Priyanka Das, an official linked to the case, and accused the CM of casting doubts on the Gauhati High Court and its judges.

“If all those appointed during Rakesh Paul’s tenure are not dismissed, it will be clear that the list includes the Chief Minister’s close associates,” Akhil Gogoi asserted.

Also Read: Ex-Assam CM’s Daughter Caught on Camera Assaulting Driver; Claims Self-Defense