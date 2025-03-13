MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Reportedly Visited Pakistan Until 2024, SIT Investigates

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged Pakistan connection of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi. 13 days after launching its investigation in Delhi, the team has now arrived in Guwahati. As part of the inquiry, officials also visited Punjab to gather further evidence.

Sources indicate that the SIT has uncovered information regarding multiple visits of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh to India. Investigators found that Sheikh entered the country on invitations extended by Dr. Nupur Baruah, a key member of a voluntary organization. The team has collected details about his activities and possible associations within India.

As the investigation progresses, the SIT has recorded statements from Dr. Nupur Baruah. Her husband, a former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has also been questioned. Additionally, two British Embassy officials have been interrogated in connection with the case.

The SIT has further gathered information suggesting that Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi reportedly traveled to Pakistan until 2024. However, investigators are still verifying any potential links between her and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’s activities. The probe remains ongoing as officials continue to examine all possible angles.

