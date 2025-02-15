Elizabeth Gogoi Visited Pakistan Even After Marriage, SIT to Probe: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has escalated his attack against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, has links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Sarma, on Saturday, claimed that there is "definite information" that Elizabeth visited Pakistan even after her marriage and hinted at launching a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to examine her passport, visa, and other details.

The Chief Minister stated that a formal case must be registered to investigate the alleged person’s background, adding that the entire "ecosystem," including sympathizers, would be scrutinized. Sarma asserted that more details are emerging regarding the case and that the Assam cabinet will likely decide on forming the SIT in its meeting on Sunday.

“We have definite information that Elizabeth Gogoi has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. Whether she traveled alone or with the MP is yet to be confirmed. Many details are surfacing,” Sarma said. “The Assam cabinet will discuss the matter tomorrow, and we will likely decide on forming an SIT because unless a regular case is registered, her passport and visa details cannot be thoroughly examined. The entire network, including sympathizers, will be investigated. This will be a comprehensive inquiry,” he added.

Sarma further claimed that there is a need to investigate whether the ISI had attempted to infiltrate the Assam Chief Minister’s office during that period. “That angle must also be examined,” he remarked, raising concerns about national security.

War of Words Escalates

The allegations have sparked a war of words between Sarma and Gogoi, with the Congress MP vehemently denying the claims. Sarma had earlier posed a series of questions regarding Elizabeth’s alleged ties to Pakistan, asking whether she had worked in Pakistan, whether she had acquired Indian citizenship, and whether Gaurav Gogoi had visited Pakistan with official permission.

“How can ISI and RAW live together in the same house? We are not accusing anyone, but we want facts to come out. ISI represents Pakistan, while RAW is India’s intelligence agency. How is it possible for them to coexist under one roof?” Sarma said on Friday, intensifying the controversy.

In response, Gaurav Gogoi dismissed the allegations as "laughable" and accused Sarma of diverting attention from corruption allegations against his government. “If my wife is an ISI agent, then I am an RAW agent. The Assam CM is making these claims only to shift focus from allegations of corruption in his Public Works Department. News of corruption has reached Delhi, and he is worried about losing his position. His restlessness is evident, and in his desperation, he is resorting to falsehoods,” Gogoi remarked.

The Congress MP has vowed to take legal action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he calls "malicious and baseless" allegations. In a post on X, he accused the BJP of going to “extreme measures” to defame him and his family. “Their allegations are unfounded and politically motivated. I will take appropriate legal action,” he wrote.

Sarma has not relented, doubling down on his accusations. He suggested that foreign influences, led by billionaire investor George Soros' network, had played a role in a major decision taken by the Assam Congress in 2014. “The truth will emerge in due course,” he said.

He further alleged that Gaurav Gogoi had taken impressionable young minds to the Pakistan High Commission for "brainwashing and radicalization." Sarma also questioned the timing of certain events linked to Gogoi’s political activities.

“In 2015, Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit invited a first-term MP and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The MP was not even a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time. What was the purpose of the meeting?” Sarma asked.