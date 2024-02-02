What's Special About PM Modi's Two-Day Visit in Assam? CM Explains

Addressing the media here at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur on Friday, CM Sarma said, “On February 4, 2024, PM Modi will address the citizens of the state from Khanapara veterinary field at around 11.30 am. He will unveil several projects of the State Government and the Central Government worth Rs 11,599 cr. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Maa Kamakhya Corridor under the PM-DevINE scheme of over Rs 498 crore. However, the land expenditure will be borne by the state government. As you know, a new world-class airport terminal like "Kopou Phool" (dove flower) is being constructed in the outskirts of the city. With the construction of this new terminal, the number of tourists will increase in the state. By July, we are expecting the terminal to be ready for the public. We are planning to build a 6-lane road from Guwahati LGBI airport to the new terminal via Gorol-Dharapur Chariali.”