What's Special About PM Modi's Two-Day Visit in Assam? CM Explains

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on Saturday at around 7.30 pm.
Following his arrival he will be attending a state BJP core committee meeting at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati and will spend the night at Brahmaputra State Guest House, the chief minister stated.
Addressing the media here at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur on Friday, CM Sarma said, “On February 4, 2024, PM Modi will address the citizens of the state from Khanapara veterinary field at around 11.30 am. He will unveil several projects of the State Government and the Central Government worth Rs 11,599 cr. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Maa Kamakhya Corridor under the PM-DevINE scheme of over Rs 498 crore. However, the land expenditure will be borne by the state government. As you know, a new world-class airport terminal like "Kopou Phool" (dove flower) is being constructed in the outskirts of the city. With the construction of this new terminal, the number of tourists will increase in the state. By July, we are expecting the terminal to be ready for the public. We are planning to build a 6-lane road from Guwahati LGBI airport to the new terminal via Gorol-Dharapur Chariali.”
The chief minister also mentioned about the achievements made by the state government with its 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads, launched by Prime Minister in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district earlier in the year 2021.
“After the grand success of the first edition of the 'Asom Mala' programme, PM Modi will be launching the second edition tomorrow. Under this programme, state government is eyeing to construct 43 new roads across the state at an estimated expenditure of Rs 3.44 cr. This is project will give a boost to the South East Economic Corridor. I want to share a few glimpse of the projects like a two-lane road will constructed from Barama to Tamulpur (90 cr), Barama to Nikasi in Baksa (90 cr), Sarthebari to Nagaon (50 cr), a state highway from Irongmara tea estate to Bokakhat tea estate, a road in Amjur Binnakandi Fulertol upto Swami Vivekananda statue in Cachar, double laning of road connecting Dholai Market Duarbond grant to Aizwal road, Patsaku to Pithaguri via Joljoly, Pasali in Charaideo to name a few,” added the chief minister.
Assam has approved to renovate the Nehru stadium into a football ground of FIFA and Olympic standards, asserted the chief minister.
“This will be the biggest sports complex in the entire Northeast India and best in Eastern India. There will be a main football ground including a trial football ground. The estimated expenditure for the project is Rs 831 cr. In Chandrapur, there will be another multi-facility sports complex for conducting the National Games; PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone tomorrow. Aside from the current Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) building, we are developing a new age hospital capable of treating 3,500 patients at a time. The project will cost around Rs 3,250 cr making the GMCH as the biggest medical centre in the entire Eastern India. Furthermore, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones of Karimganj Medical College at Ratabari locality in Barak Valley at an estimated cost of Rs 578 cr and a unity mall which will be funded entirely by the central government,” CM Sarma added.
Meanwhile, the chief minister stated that, in addition to the 1 to 1.5 lakh crowds expected tomorrow, approximately 5,000 Lakhpati Didi (Baideu) is likely to attend PM Modi's public meeting.