MP Rakibul Hussain Alleges Fresh Threat, Files Police Complaint from Delhi

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has lodged an FIR at Dhubri Sadar Police Station from Delhi, alleging a death threat against him.

The complaint has been filed against Ansar Ali, son of Mostofa Ali, a resident of Sonakhuli village in Dhubri district.

Expressing concern, Hussain stated, "The government is sheltering miscreants involved in previous attacks. The attacker is still roaming free on anticipatory bail under the open sky. Now, once again, I have received a death threat from Dhubri."

He further mentioned that he has already informed the Lok Sabha Speaker about the matter and has officially lodged the FIR via email from Delhi to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

Previous Attack in Rupahihat

Earlier in February 2024, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked by miscreants at Natun Bazar in Rupahihat while on his way to attend a Congress workers' meeting in Gunabari.

According to reports, a group of individuals with their faces covered in black cloth waved black flags at the MP before launching the attack. The miscreants also assaulted his bodyguard, further escalating the situation.

To bring the situation under control, Hussain’s security personnel fired warning shots in the air, ensuring the MP’s safety and preventing any major harm.

Following the incident, Assam Police identified 10 individuals allegedly involved in the attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Nagaon on February 20. The details of the accused were shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official X handle, where he assured that legal action would be taken against them.

On the other hand, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain officially filed an FIR at Nagaon Sadar Police Station regarding the attack on him in Rupahihat on Thursday. The complaint was lodged in the presence of his son, Tanzil Hussain, along with several party workers.

According to the FIR, the MP has named 22 individuals as being involved in the attack.

It may be mentioned that Hussain was attacked at Natun Bazar while on his way to attend a Congress workers' meeting in Gunabari. Eyewitnesses claim that the assailants, with their faces covered in black cloth, waved black flags before launching the assault. The attack also left his bodyguard injured, escalating tensions in the area.

Political Fallout in Assam Assembly

The Assam Assembly witnessed a heated uproar over the incident, with the opposition Congress MLAs storming the Well of the House in protest. The chaos led Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the session twice within the first 30 minutes. The opposition had demanded an adjournment motion to discuss the attack, but the request was denied, triggering further disruption.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia slammed the government, stating that the Chief Minister’s response in the Assembly lacked any sign of remorse or apology for the assault on Hussain. Minister Pijush Hazarika, in defence of the government, countered that the culprits had already been identified and action was underway. However, dissatisfied with the response, Congress legislators continued their protest, leading to repeated adjournments.

The ruling BJP MLAs retaliated, accusing the Congress of double standards and recalling instances of attacks on BJP leaders during the Congress regime, which allegedly went unpunished. With tensions running high, Speaker Daimary attempted to restore order but was forced to suspend proceedings twice due to the relentless ruckus.

CM Sarma Questions Assault Allegations

Later, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the assault allegations made by Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, highlighting that the MP has refused to undergo a medical examination.

In a post on his X handle, Sarma stated that without a medical report, law enforcement cannot apply the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) in the FIR.

The Chief Minister also urged the Congress party and the Leader of the Opposition to take note of this issue, adding a political dimension to the case. His remarks have sparked discussions about the credibility of the allegations.

