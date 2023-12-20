MPLAD Scam: Sukanya Borah Gives Written Statements To Probing Team

At the end of another long interrogation session in connection with the ongoing probe into the MPLAD scam, tainted ACS officer Sukanya Borah was on Wednesday allowed to leave by the investigating team.
Sources claimed that Sukanya Borah was grilled for seven hours today during which she was made to submit written statements to questions of the investigating team.
The suspended assistant district commissioner (ADC) of the Kamrup district, however, refrained from entertaining the media personalities before leaving today.
According to sources, Sukanya Borah was made to answer as many as 25 questions in written, however, she has yet to mention about the passport during her questioning.
Furthermore, it has emerged that she was questioned about her relatives based on which some of them were also called in for interrogation.
Sukanya Borah has been accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives.
Moreover, the officials have also reportedly summoned other employees of the Amingaon based Kamrup district commissioner office in connection with the matter.
It may be noted that the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell had on Tuesday, Devember 12, raided the residence of Sukanya Borah who was suspended in connection to the MPLAD scam in Assam.
Sukanya Borah, the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro, was suspended in March this year for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.
In May, Borah's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
According to reports, money from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund was assigned for building a road in Barpeta, Assam. However, the payment was made before 75 percent of the work was finished. The scandal was uncovered during an inquiry by the CM’s Special Vigilance cell, revealing that four suspended officers had approved the payment prior to the road construction reaching 75 per cent completion.
In September, Ranee Narah, a former Union minister of state from Assam, was called in by the investigating body regarding her involvement in a fraudulent scheme. It is claimed that she misappropriated funds intended for the installation of hand pumps in Jorhat.