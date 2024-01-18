MPLAD Scam: Suspended ACS Officer Sukanya Borah Arrested

The Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Thursday arrested suspended ACS officer Sukanya Borah in connection to the MPLAD scam of Assam, reports said.
Notably, the CM's Special Vigilance Cell had grilled Borah, the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro district several times earlier in connection to the scam.
Sukanya Borah has been accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives. The tainted officer’s aunt had earlier stated before the investigating team that Bora had accumulated the property by framing her mother as mentally unstable. Reportedly, Sukanya Bora is the owner of a huge property in Guwahati, Morigaon, Hajo, North Guwahati, including others.
It may be noted that Sukanya Borah was suspended in March, 2023 for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund. In May, Borah's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
Further, along with Sukanya Bora, retired PWD engineer Samed Ali and Deputy Conservator of Forests Bhaskar Deka have also been arrested, reports added. The duo were summoned by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell for interrogation earlier today. However they were not cooperating with the officials due to which they were arrested, reports said.
According to reports, money from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund was assigned for building a road in Barpeta, Assam. However, the payment was made before 75 percent of the work was finished. The scandal was uncovered during an inquiry by the CM’s Special Vigilance cell, revealing that four suspended officers had approved the payment before the road construction reached 75 percent completion.