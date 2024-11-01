Book '1962' by Pratidin Time's Mrinal Talukdar Showcased at Tawang's Museum of Valour

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh, reflecting on Major Khathing’s contributions, stated, “Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The ‘Museum of Valour’ now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come.”

He also emphasized the role of the North East in the nation’s identity, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the region's economic and infrastructure development.