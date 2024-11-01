Book '1962' by Pratidin Time's Mrinal Talukdar Showcased at Tawang's Museum of Valour

The Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing Museum of Valour in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, inaugurated on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, proudly displayed senior journalist of Assam, Mrinal Talukdar’s book '1962', paying tribute to the soldiers and historical figures who shaped India’s northeastern frontiers.
Mrinal Talukdar’s book, detailing the 1962 war and Major Bob Khathing's historic role in capturing Tawang, found its place alongside weapons and relics from the battle, celebrating the valour of fallen soldiers.
Expressing his feelings, Talukdar stated that it was unreal for him to see his book with the sacred weapons of the brave soldiers. Taking to platform 'X', he wrote, “Goosebump moment to see my book '1962' displayed in the #TawangWar Memorial’s Major Bob Khating Museum of Valour, inaugurated today by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Seeing it among the artifacts of brave fallen soldiers is deeply emotional.”
Notably, on Thursday, Tawang celebrated the inauguration of the Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing Museum of Valour, paying homage to a visionary leader who secured India’s sovereignty in this strategically significant region. The inauguration ceremony highlighted Major Khathing’s legacy, honouring his contributions as one of India’s true patriots whose actions solidified India’s northeastern borders.
The event, presided over virtually by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, brought together prominent dignitaries, including the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, and Major Khathing’s family. Also joining virtually were Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari, and other senior military officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh, reflecting on Major Khathing’s contributions, stated, “Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The ‘Museum of Valour’ now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come.”
He also emphasized the role of the North East in the nation’s identity, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the region's economic and infrastructure development.
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, reflecting on Major Khathing’s 1951 expedition to secure Tawang, emphasized the historical importance of this event, noting, “Major Khathing’s actions to secure Tawang fulfilled Sardar Patel’s vision of an integrated India, making Tawang an integral part of our nation. This museum is a tribute to his valour and a reminder of the ‘last gift’ Sardar Patel gave to India. The legacy of this unsung hero is now preserved for future generations to honour and remember.”