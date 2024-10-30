Rajnath Singh Begins Two-Day Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commenced a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, with plans to engage with Armed Forces personnel stationed in the Tawang sector.
Accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Singh departed for Tawang from New Delhi, sharing on X: "Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interact with Armed Forces personnel and attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing."
Singh's visit follows his recent remarks on the Indian Navy's strides in innovation and self-reliance at the ‘Swavalamban Conference 2024’. Lauding the Navy as an "innovative Navy," Singh highlighted India’s substantial progress in reducing dependence on imports, stating that the Navy’s commitment to innovation has positioned it as a leading force in the country's defence self-reliance efforts.
"The efforts of the Indian Navy are commendable for their humility and dedication. I have often praised the Navy for its commitment to innovation. Their commitment is evident in the programs they implement," Singh remarked during his address, commending all stakeholders and competition winners for their contributions to self-reliant defence technology.
Reflecting on a recent technology visit, Singh noted, “The technologies and products displayed instilled confidence that in the future, you will play a lasting role in innovation and technological advancement.”
He stressed that India’s increasing self-sufficiency in defence production reflects a vibrant culture of technological progress and innovation, a crucial factor in reducing the nation’s reliance on imports.