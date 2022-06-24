Pori Hiloidari Receives Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021

Pori Hiloidari has been conferred the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021 for her book titled ‘Danti Paror Manuh’.

The book 'Danti Paror Manuh’ is an Assamese translation of the novel ‘The Legends of Pensam’ which was written by popular novelist of Arunachal Pradesh, Mamang Dai.

Meanwhile, Indira Boro has been conferred the translation award for her work ‘Hirimba’, which is the Bodo translation of the Assamese novel titled ‘Hirimba’.

The Assamese novel ‘Hirimba’ was written by writer Jayanti Gogoi.