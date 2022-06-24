Assam

Pori Hiloidari Receives Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021

The book is an Assamese translation of the novel ‘The Legends of Pensam’ which was written by popular novelist of Arunachal Pradesh, Mamang Dai.
Pori Hiloidari has been conferred the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021 for her book titled ‘Danti Paror Manuh’.

The book 'Danti Paror Manuh’ is an Assamese translation of the novel ‘The Legends of Pensam’ which was written by popular novelist of Arunachal Pradesh, Mamang Dai.

Meanwhile, Indira Boro has been conferred the translation award for her work ‘Hirimba’, which is the Bodo translation of the Assamese novel titled ‘Hirimba’.

The Assamese novel ‘Hirimba’ was written by writer Jayanti Gogoi.

On the other hand, Sanjib Upadhyaya has also been conferred the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation. He has received the award for the book titled ‘Babu-Chhora’, which is the Nepali translation of Assamese author and journalist Homen Borgohain’s novel ‘Pitra-Putra’.

