Mukhrow Firing: Assam Govt Extends Term of One Man Inquiry Commission

The Assam Government has extended the term of the One Man Inquiry Commission to inquire into the circumstances that led to the firing incident in Mukhrow.

The inquiry is headed by retired Gauhati High Court Judge Rumi Kumari Phukan.

A statement issued by the Assam Governemnt on Friday read, “Assam govt extends the term of the One Man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Rumi Kumari Phukan to inquire into the circumstances leading to the incident that occurred on 22/11/2022 at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS of West Karbi Anglong district resulting in the death of 5 civilians and one Home Guard for six months w.e.f. March 22, 2023 or till the submission of its report, whichever is earlier.”

The firing incident occurred at Mukhrow village under Jirikinding Police Station of West Karbi Anglong district on November 22, last year.

The inquiry commission that was constituted by the government was mandated to inquire into the circumstances leading to the firing incident.

It may be noted that in the morning of November 22, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow in West Karbi Anglong district. The incident reportedly took place when the forest personnel attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber. When the truck was stopped by the forest personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest personnel resorted to firing.

Six persons including an Assam forest guard were killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had asked the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in areas of border disputes between neighboring states.

In this regard, they were asked to examine and suggest measures to prevent such types of incidents, particularly in areas in which there are border disputes, to occur in the future.