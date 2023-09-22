Mukroh Firing: Enquiry Committee Submits Report to Assam Govt

Notably, the firing incident in Mukroh dates back to November 22 last year which ensued the chasing of a truck carrying timber by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards. The truck was detained in Mukroh village by the forces. The villagers of Mukroh became agitated upon the entry of the Assam Police in their village. They surrounded the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards consequent upon this firing took place.