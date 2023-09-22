Mukroh Firing: Enquiry Committee Submits Report to Assam Govt

The single-person committee of inquiry set up to probe the Mukroh firing incident has submitted its report to the Assam government, reports said on Friday.
The committee headed by retired Gauhati High Court Judge Rumi Kumari Phukan was constituted in December 2022.
A statement issued in this regard said that the report was submitted to the additional chief secretary (home and political department), Assam government, on September 20, 2023.
The statement further said that the probe commission completed the inquiry in terms of reference and in accordance with the notification (number HMA 19015/19/2022 political (a) H & P (Ecf-250762) dated November 23, 2022.
“The commission examined a large number of witnesses and documents produced by the forest department as well as police department and different organisations,” the statement said.
Notably, the firing incident in Mukroh dates back to November 22 last year which ensued the chasing of a truck carrying timber by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards. The truck was detained in Mukroh village by the forces. The villagers of Mukroh became agitated upon the entry of the Assam Police in their village. They surrounded the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards consequent upon this firing took place.
At least six people, including an Assam forest guard lost their lives in the firing incident.