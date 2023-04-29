Mukul Kathar Appeals to Gauhati HC for Anticipatory Bail

As the police are continuing their efforts to nab senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar, he appealed to Gauhati High Court for anticipatory bail on Saturday.
Kathar earlier applied for anticipatory bail at Diphu Judicial Court in Karbi Anglong that was rejected by the court yesterday, following this, he immediately appealed to Gauhati High Court for the bail.
Notably, two FIRs were registered against Mukul Kathar, one by his wife and the other by his sister-in-law.
On April 22, the senior ACS officer in Assam’s Diphu was accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members.
Senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar was accused of physically assaulting his wife’s elder sister.
The elder sister, while speaking to media persons, alleged that at around 6.20 pm Kathar came to her near a shop where she was sitting inside a vehicle, and he opened the door and beat her while looking for his wife, identified as Lindali Terangpi.
He was asking about his wife’s whereabouts and threatened her that she would face difficult circumstances if he doesn’t find Lindali.
Not only this, he was further accused of blank firing near his wife’s maternal home following which Lindali filed an FIR against him the next day.
Meanwhile, Lindali’s elder sister had lodged an FIR at Diphu Police Station against ACS officer Mukul Kathar of physical assault on the same the incident occurred.
Mukul Kathar was holding the post of Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and was also in charge of several important departments of the council.
He was later exempted from all departments under his charge following the charges pressed against him.
Meanwhile, the Assam Police on April 24 informed that efforts are going to nab him who is accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members.
While addressing a press conference, Diphu Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that just after the complaint was registered, a team was sent to Mukul Kathar’s residence to charge him, however, he was not there.
"Later we came to know that he has left Diphu and is currently staying in Guwahati. We are trying to make strategies to nab him," he said.
The revolver that was used to blank fire in front of his wife’s maternal home has been seized by the police.